Understanding PANDAS with reseracher, Dr. Madeleine Cunningham

Madeleine W Cunningham, PhD, joins us with information on PANDAS/PANS.

PANDAS is an acronym for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcal infection. It is an autoimmune condition initially triggered by strep infections, which disrupts a child’s normal neurologic activity.

PANS is an acronym for Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, which is associated with a variety of different infections, whereas PANDAS is a disorder associated with only streptococcal infections—specifically group A strep. Although the etiology for PANS is different from PANDAS the symptom presentation is nearly identical.

PANS and PANDAS are infection-induced autoimmune conditions that disrupt a patient’s normal neurologic functioning, resulting in a sudden onset of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and/or motor tics.

PANS and PANDAS can include a variety of other symptoms such as anorexia (food restrictions), anxiety, irritability, hyperactivity, sleep disturbances, mood swings and urinary problems.

Children with PANS and PANDAS are often misdiagnosed and obtaining a correct diagnosis can be challenging, because PANS and PANDAS symptoms can mimic other illnesses.

Studies have shown that when given appropriate anti-infective and/or immunological treatment, PANS and PANDAS patients experience symptom resolution, or their symptoms are dramatically reduced.

Cunningham Panel™ can aid in the diagnosis of PANS and PANDAS.

PANS and PANDAS are clinical diagnoses, therefore it is very important to have a physician who understands this condition.