UIUC Red Oak Rain Garden nears completion, awarded grants

Champaign, Ill.

The Red Oak Rain Garden, located on campus at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is nearing completion.

The garden’s team was awarded two grants from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation that will be used to turn the garden into a functioning outdoor classroom and event space.

Rendering of the Red Oak Rain Garden Bridge. Scheduled for completion Spring 2021.

The grants will also help fund a bridge that will span the length of the garden plus fund plant installations, descriptive signs, and more.

The Red Oak Rain Garden is approximately halfway to supporting its goals.

