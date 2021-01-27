The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
UI Wildlife Medical Clinic using DNA to treat patients

As humans, DNA is the “roadmap” for our bodies. And the same is true for animals. At the U of I Wildlife Medical Clinic, they use the DNA of animals to help find and treat certain diseases…and, as you’ll see, the cells of these animals look very, very different from one another.

Samantha J. Sander, DVM, Diplomate ACZM
Clinical Assistant Professor, Zoological Medicine
Director, Wildlife Medical Clinic
Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine
University of Illinois

With questions or to inquire about an injured animal you may have found in the wild, visit the U of I Wildlife Medical Clinic online.

