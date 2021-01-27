UI Wildlife Medical Clinic using DNA to treat patients

As humans, DNA is the “roadmap” for our bodies. And the same is true for animals. At the U of I Wildlife Medical Clinic, they use the DNA of animals to help find and treat certain diseases…and, as you’ll see, the cells of these animals look very, very different from one another.

Samantha J. Sander, DVM, Diplomate ACZM

Clinical Assistant Professor, Zoological Medicine

Director, Wildlife Medical Clinic

Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine

University of Illinois

