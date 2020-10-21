UI study focuses on keys to successful romantic relationships

The Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Illinois is embarking on a study focusing on the development and maintenance of romantic relationships. The hope is to learn what things help couples maintain high quality relationships, and how public policies influence the lives of couples.
Dr. Brian Ogolsky and his team are looking for people to participate in the study. For more details, contact them below:
Department of Human Development and Family Studies: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
217-244-1199
905 S Goodwin Ave, MC-180
Urbana, IL 61801
http://publish.illinois.edu/ogolskylab/