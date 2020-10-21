UI study focuses on keys to successful romantic relationships

The Department of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Illinois is embarking on a study focusing on the development and maintenance of romantic relationships. The hope is to learn what things help couples maintain high quality relationships, and how public policies influence the lives of couples.

Dr. Brian Ogolsky and his team are looking for people to participate in the study. For more details, contact them below:

Department of Human Development and Family Studies: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

217-244-1199

905 S Goodwin Ave, MC-180

Urbana, IL 61801

http://publish.illinois.edu/ogolskylab/