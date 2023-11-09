Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sydney Oliveira, Wildlife Medical Clinic Program Coordinator, joins us along with Ambassador Care Coordinator Jacob Dalen, bringing with them one of their ambassador animals, Ruby, who is a female Red-Tailed Hawk to talk a little bit about Ruby’s training and how training prepares her for outreach programs and routine medical procedures.

Ruby, a WMC female resident Red-Tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis), was found walking up to people asking for food. Because of this uncharacteristic behavior, a member of the public called the Illinois Raptor Center (IRC), where she was declared physically healthy. Unfortunately, she was too habituated to humans to be releasable. Due to her calm demeanor and overall good health, she was a good candidate to become a Wildlife Ambassador for her species at the University of Illinois.

Fun Facts: Red-Tailed Hawks usually develop their famous red tail between 2-3 years old and are one of the largest birds in North America. Their shrieks are also quite magnificent, so much so that most movies and TV shows use the cries of a Red-Tail Hawk for any eagle or hawk that appears on-screen!

If you want more information on Ruby and other WMC ambassadors, you can find that at www.vetmed.illinois.edu/hospital/wildlife-medical-clinic/outreach/ambassador-animals/. If they are interested in supporting our ambassadors and/or the clinic, that information can be found on the “Ways to Give” tab near the top of www.vetmed.illinois.edu/hospital/wildlife-medical-clinic/.