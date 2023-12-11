Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Hip dysplasia afflicts millions of dogs each year, today we are joined by the U of I Veterinary Teaching Hospital‘s Dr. Monica Chen and Kellie Guard with more information about hip dysplasia. Along with them is Hank, a dog directly affected by hip dysplasia.

Hank is a two-and-a-half-year-old American bully that was rescued seven years ago. Hank has hip dysplasia currently and when he’s walking, he feels uncomfortable which results in him putting more weight on his front limbs now. Unfortunately, this has ended up causing issues with his front legs as well.

Hip dysplasia is a congenital or developmental disorder seeing some abnormalities at the hip, specifically the ball and socket joint. What happens is when they’re young they may seem normal, but they start out with potentially hip laxity, some abnormalities in the ligament that predisposes them meaning that the ball socket, the ball and socket may not be really tight. Things might shift around there, and it can cause cartilage damage.

It is the most common inherited joint problem in large breed dogs, such as the Saint Bernard, Labrador retriever, and German shepherd, and may arise in more than half of these dogs.

Dr. Chen is qualified to perform the Penn Hip Improvement Program (known as PennHIP), which was developed at the University of Pennsylvania 30 years ago. This screening technique uses very precise X-rays to evaluate a dog’s risk of developing degenerative joint disease.

Only veterinarians who are certified in the technique are qualified to perform the exam and submit radiographs to the PennHIP database. Images are compared to thousands of other studies in the database to assess the degree of an individual dog’s joint laxity as compared against other dogs of the same age and breed.

The information obtained from a PennHIP screening allows veterinarians to recommend preventive strategies to treat hip dysplasia before it reaches a point of negatively impacting a pet dog’s quality of life.

Identifying the potential for hip dysplasia when dogs are still puppies allows them to become pet dogs rather than entering into a role as a working dog or breeding dog, where their joint disease could limit their effectiveness or be passed on to future generations.