Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The University of Illinois’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers FREE tax assistance to low-income, elderly, disabled, and limited English speaking taxpayers has opened for 2022.

To participate in the program, please bring identification and tax documents (see list of what to bring) to Salt & Light (1819 Philo Road, Urbana) during VITA drop-off hours. No appointment is necessary.

During this visit, a trained volunteer will conduct a brief interview, verify your identity, and scan relevant tax documents to a secure folder. Following your visit, students from the Gies Department of Accountancy, trained through the IRS VITA program, will prepare your tax return.

VITA Drop-off Hours (Salt & Light, 1819 Philo Road, Urbana) Tuesday: 1-7 pm Wedneday-Saturday: 1-5 pm No drop-offs on Sunday or Monday Graduate accounting students, who are especially interested in tax, will be overseeing the program. They have tax-related work/intern experience and/or have demonstrated excellent technical knowledge of tax. They have also been highly recommended by their instructors and have demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities.

Guiding the program this year is Mandi Alt, an instructor of accounting who brings 20 years of tax experience to the College. For more information, go to GiesBusiness.illinois.edu and type “VITA” in the search box or visit via the direct link. Questions? Call 217-300-4784 or email vita@business.illinois.edu