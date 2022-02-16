Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

greener goods is an eco-friendly shop & refillery.

I’m on a low waste journey, myself, and love to help people rethink purchases. It’s so easy to reduce waste by choosing more sustainable options and it does not require sacrifice. For example, I avoid single use grocery bags when I can by bringing my own reusables. I use (and love) a shampoo bar that is completely container-free! Another favorite swap is using laundry sheets in the washer rather than detergent that comes in a heavy plastic jug.

Why? We make a lot of trash. Very few plastics are actually recycled.

I currently have 6 products in bulk at my refillery. People can bring their own clean containers in to refill (soap, detergent, lotion, sanitizer, etc) so that they are only purchasing what they need without any extra packaging.

While I offer the opportunity to shop online, greener goods is a locally owned brick and mortar. People love to come in to touch, smell and really SEE the products that they are considering. I use much of what I carry and am able to answer questions and give honest feedback.

I recently became a Karma Trade outpost! I carry kids clothing for all ages from tot to teen.

I am organizing a TWOSDAY event among local shops. Each participating shop will offer something special. For some it’s a giveaway to the first 22 people making a purchase, others will discount an item by 22% when a receipt from another participating business is presented.

greener goods

601 E Main Street #108

Mahomet, IL 61853