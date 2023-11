Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Matthew Short and Brock Suding are two Unity High School students and the founders of Short and Sud Scents – Candles and Soaps.

You can place you order on their Facebook or Instagram page.

Candles are $15 and they accept cash or venmo @bsuding11

Soaps are $6 each or 3 for $15, cash or venmo to @matthew-short-112