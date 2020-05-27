Two trees you should not plant in Central Illinois (and some you should)

Since mid-March, most every performance-based entity has been closed. Sports, stand-up comedy, concerts and (of course) theater. While some have chosen to use the time to rest and regroup, others have used some ingenuity and creativity to keep the performances coming.

Jaclyn Lowenstein of Class Act in Champaign took matters into her own hands by directing a virtual children's musical called "The Show Must Go Online." Students from Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet and many other communities throughout Central Illinois rehearsed at their own homes and, ultimately, filmed the production.