Two trees you should not plant in Central Illinois (and some you should)

Though many nurseries and home improvement centers in Central Illinois sell them, U of I Horticulture Educator Ryan Pankau says there are several species of tree you absolutely should not plant. The reasons vary (sustainability, invasiveness, etc.), it all comes down to the fact that the following trees are not native to this part of the world:

  • Bradford Pear – in can be invasive, takes over natural areas, doesn’t support wildlife and breaks easily; instead plant Washington Hawthorn, Redbud, Dogwood, or Magnolias
  • Colorado Blue Spruce – non-native, susceptible to insects and diseases; instead plant White Pine, Bald Cypress, Eastern Red Cedar, or White Fir

