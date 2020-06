Collette Travel is offering two amazing tours to help get you out and about again after months of quarantine.

Southern Charm (Charleston, Savannah, Jekyll Island)

Islands of New England (Cape Cod)

Plus, if you book by June 30th, you’ll save 10% on all domestic tours. For more information on “Southern Charm,” “Islands of New England” and the many other travel options with Collette, visit their website.