Two Story Outhouse Festival

Gays, Ill. (WCIA)

This event will be held Saturday, August 14th and will be a one day event.

The outhouse was erected in 1872 and served the general store and apartments on the second floor. The store was torn down in 1984 leaving the outhouse. Gays has been promoting the outhouse as a Historical Site and a tourist attraction since the 60’s. We are hoping to make this an annual event for years to come.





Windsor FFA Breakfast 7 to 10am

Car Show Noon to 2pm

Bessie Bingo

Inflatables for the kids

Pony Rids

Vendors

Food Turcks

Live entertainment Noon to 4pm

Raffles

Altared Ego 6pm