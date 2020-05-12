COVID-19
Two Roads Wellness using tele-health to reach patients during quarantine

In one way or another, all of us could use a little help these days…and Two Roads Wellness Clinic is standing by to assist. They treat the whole you, not just your symptoms. They goal is to create health where you don’t have it. Enhancing health where you do. To support you, Two Roads’ uses therapy and education, plus advice about nutrition and supplements. And, as you need it, their Advanced Practice Nurse provides medication management. All for the healthiest you.

To schedule a tele-health appointment today: visit them online or call 217-531-4101.

