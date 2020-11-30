Two Roads Wellness adds nutrition department, practitioners

Two Roads Wellness Clinic is an integrative mental and physical health clinic, meaning they use the best of traditional and modern medicine to get you back to feeling your best. Their practitioners treat the whole-person, not just symptoms, and therefore have many interconnected services such as mental health therapy, medication management, primary care services, and more.

Recently, Two Roads unveiled their new, unique and highly-specialized nutrition department, including two practitioners, Val Prisecaru (Integrative Nutritionist) and Sasha Pryer, nurse practitioner and Integrative Research Coordinator. They utilize genetic testing and highly advanced software to give clients a detailed, personalized nutrition plan to help with unique concerns. These plans can help you lose weight if you are feeling discouraged (there is not a one-size-all approach to weight loss, which is why they look at your unique DNA). Val and Sasha can also help with optimal immune function (very important right now, and going into flu season) as well as any other concerns unique to you!

Because of their genetic testing and unique software, Two Roads is able to take the “guessing game” out of what your body needs. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to dieting and supplementation. Not every diet works for every person. They will help you find the appropriate supplements, diet/nutrition plan, and foods that work for your body.

Two Roads Wellness

Champaign Office (217) 531-4101; Keri (217) 766-8248

3115 Village Office Pl

http://tworoadswellnessclinic.com