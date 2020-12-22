Two Roads Wellness adds additional clinic next to campus

Two Roads Wellness Clinic is excited to share the opening of their new, expanded office next to campus. It is literally within walking distance of the University of Illinois, and near several student apartment buildings. They accept United Healthcare Student Resources insurance as well.

At Two Roads, they are a one-stop shop for mental health care needs, boasting not only an expert array of therapists, but also a stellar medical team who can prescribe and manage psychiatric medication. They also offer several options for physical health, such as primary care services and nutrition planning…and are here to help you find the healthiest you– mind, body and spirit!

They were the first agency to pioneer an integrative model of mental health, providing patients with both medical practitioners and mental health therapists under the same roof…and are continuing to grow with the community and with the need (which is vast, especially now). They have absolutely no waitlists, take every major insurance, and will schedule you right away.

Two Roads Wellness Clinic

505 E. University Ave

Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.tworoadswellnessclinic.com