Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two Rivers, name after Tom Grassman’s hometown in Wisconsin near Green Bay, joins us on the CI Stage.

Originally recorded in the early to mid 90’s, they just re-released both of their albums – “Sheboygan”, and “Mirror Mirror” now on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon, et al – https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Ou41hUYuTlN1SW0CBQBmX?si=9pHfKlOeQeWt2g3wJCc_fA

Facebook event – https://www.facebook.com/events/4737610193009873