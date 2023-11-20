Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Remarkable Woman Winner of 2023, Erin Watson, and her nominator, Abby Hobbs join ciLiving to share their incredible experiences leading up to Erin winning an all-expense paid trip to Hollywood, CA. Erin shares what she gained from her experience and what it all meant to her.

Abby Hobbs says she nominated Erin because, first, Erin truly is a remarkable woman. Secondly, Erin works with a teen mom organization called, YoungLives, providing mentors to journey alongside of young moms to give them fun, hope, and Jesus. Abby says the hard work and dedication Erin provides to our community through YoungLives isn’t recognized enough.

You can nominate a remarkable woman at Remarkable Women Nominations | WCIA.com now until the end of November.

To learn more about YoungLives, friend them on Facebook or at their website Home – Champaign County IL19 (younglife.org).