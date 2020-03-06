Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Alison Masyr, a veterinarian at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital who is pursuing specialization in the area of oncology, joins us with details on new trials available for dogs with a cancer diagnosis.

Two New Clinical Trials for Dogs with Cancer

The University of Illinois Cancer Care Clinic and Comparative Oncology Research Laboratory recently announced two clinical trials for dogs with cancer.

Dr. Timothy Fan laboratory

Dogs with Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, and Solid Tumors

Purpose

The clinical trial in tumor-bearing dogs is intended to define the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic modulation of the investigational agent, CB-5339. This is designed as a dose escalation trial wherein tolerability, clinical efficacy, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data is collected in canine solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and high-grade lymphoma.

Dogs with Brain Meningiomas

Purpose

To investigate the safety and anticancer activities of an investigational combination of chemotherapy agents in dogs with intracranial meningioma. The medication, PAC-1, has been shown to stimulate death selectively in cancer cells which express high levels of procaspase-3, and is believed to synergize with conventional brain tumor therapies inclusive of oral hydroxyurea.

Questions?

Full trial announcements are available on the website at: vetmed.illinois.edu/clinical-trials/

Please contact clinical trials coordinator Rebecca Kamerer, CVT, at 217-300-6453 or rmoss81@illinois.edu for any additional information. Calls from referring veterinarians and clients are welcome.