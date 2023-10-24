Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Step into the world of Twin City Theatre Company‘s latest production, Edward Albee’s “Seascape,” directed by Mark Highland. Join them for an experience at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, as they bring this thought-provoking play to life on October 25, 26, 27, and November 3, 4, 5. Friday and Saturday shows commence at 7:30 PM, with a delightful Sunday matinee at 2:00 PM.

In this narrative, a seemingly ordinary day at the beach for a middle-aged couple takes an extraordinary turn when they encounter two sea creatures who have left the ocean depths in search of a different life. What follows is a riveting exploration of communication, understanding, evolution, progress, and alienation. As these unlikely pairs engage in dialogue, a fascinating tale of introspection and humor unfolds, inviting audiences to ponder the profound similarities and differences that define our existence.

With “Seascape,” Twin City Theatre Company delve into themes of human connection and the complexities of evolution, bringing to the forefront the importance of understanding and embracing diversity in all its forms.

As a community-driven theatre company, they pride themselves on delivering impactful performances despite the limitations of our rented spaces. Specializing in productions with smaller casts and simple yet captivating sets, they aim to create intimate and immersive experiences for our audiences, fostering a deeper connection between the stage and the community.

Visit them at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center for an evening of insightful exploration and entertainment. For more details and ticket information, please visit their website www.twincitytheatreco.org.