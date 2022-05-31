Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Twin City Theatre Company has been operating as a community theatre since 2016. Our mission is to focus on under-represented voices and cultures. We generally produce small cast plays and musicals in an intimate setting.

The question we are asked most frequently is “Where do you perform?” We do not own our own performance space. We rent space as available. “Puffs” is being performed at the Parkland College Theatre Second Stage.

We perform small cast shows with casts of 2 – 10 people. Other companies perform large cast musicals and plays. We like to choose shows that tell a story and impart an important message.

Our “Stars of Tomorrow” Student Production features students in ALL roles – staff, cast, and crew. Other student/youth theatres have students on stage, but adults filling the leadership roles. We want to give middle, high school, and college students to opportunity to experience backstage and technical theatre as well.

Puffs (Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic)

Parkland College Theatre Second Stage

June 3 & 4 at 7:00 PM

June 5 at 2:30 PM

Tickets available online at http://www.twincitytheatreco.org