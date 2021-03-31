Twenty must-see sites highlighted in “Exploring the Land of Lincoln”

A one-of-a-kind travel guide, “Exploring the Land of Lincoln” invites road-trippers and history buffs to explore the Prairie State’s most extraordinary historic sites. Charles Titus–and emeritus member of the history department at Eastern Illinois University–blends storytelling with in-depth research to highlight twenty must-see destinations selected for human drama, historical and cultural relevance, and their far-reaching impact on the state and nation.

From Cahokia mounds and Starved rock, & Lincoln’s log cabin to the South Side Community Art Center and Lorado Taft sculptures, entries are arranged chronologically and each period has a brief prologue that frames each chapter. Maps, geographic table of contents and rich illustrations are all included.

Use promo code S21UIP to get 30% off the book on our website: https://go.illinois.edu/s21titus

3 Fields Books, An Imprint of the University of Illinois Press

217-218-6362

1325 S Oak St

Champaign, IL 61820