Twenty must-see sites highlighted in “Exploring the Land of Lincoln”

A one-of-a-kind travel guide, “Exploring the Land of Lincoln” invites road-trippers and history buffs to explore the Prairie State’s most extraordinary historic sites. Charles Titus–and emeritus member of the history department at Eastern Illinois University–blends storytelling with in-depth research to highlight twenty must-see destinations selected for human drama, historical and cultural relevance, and their far-reaching impact on the state and nation.

From Cahokia mounds and Starved rock, & Lincoln’s log cabin to the South Side Community Art Center and Lorado Taft sculptures, entries are arranged chronologically and each period has a brief prologue that frames each chapter. Maps, geographic table of contents and rich illustrations are all included.

