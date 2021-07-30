TV host Doug Wilson designs two drinks in the ciKitchen

Pomegranate Martini

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) vodka

1 ounce (2 tablespoons) 100% pomegranate juice (purchased or fresh squeezed)

½ ounce (1 tablespoon) Cointreau

½ ounce (1 tablespoon) lemon juice

1 teaspoon simple syrup or maple syrup

Instructions:

Place the vodka, pomegranate juice, Cointreau, lemon juice, and syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 15 seconds until cold. Strain the drink into a cocktail or martini glass. Use a knife to remove a 1″ wide strip of the lemon peel. Squeeze the lemon peel into the drink to release the oils. Gently run the peel around the edge of the glass, then place it in the glass and serve.

