TV host and designer Doug Wilson reports from New York City

We’ve all heard the stories of how tragic the coronavirus situation is in New York City, and our friend Doug Wilson can confirm it. However, he has also found there are plenty of good things as well. From residents applauding out their apartment windows for all the doctors and nurses to unexpected gatherings (via Zoom) with old friends.

Doug and the Trading Spaces cast made news a few weeks ago as they gathered via video chat: https://www.etonline.com/ty-pennington-and-trading-spaces-cast-reunite-over-zoom-144284

You can connect with Doug via Twitter or Instagram.