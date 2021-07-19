Tuscola Public Library Page Turners

Tuscola, IL (WCIA) We’re in the middle of summer reading. If your child or teen is looking for new books to check out. Today’s recommendation of page turners from Tuscola Public Library might be the right book for them.

#NotYourPrincess: Voices of Native American Women aimed at High Schoolers

Zoey and Sassafras: Dragons and Marshmallows. A children’s chapter book.

The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors. A children’s picture book

For Adults

Music discussion

Wednesday, july 28th

Share your favorite song lyrics

Read them as poetry

Learn different musical interests.

Cooking with Marla

Thursday, July 29th @6pm

Facebook live

Spicy shrimp tacos and mango salsa

Pick up the recipe at the library

Crafter’s Corner

First and Thursday Mondays @5pm

Join us at the library for learning, fun, and friends, whether you are just beginning or a pro!