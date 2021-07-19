Tuscola Public Library Page Turners

Tuscola, IL (WCIA) We’re in the middle of summer reading. If your child or teen is looking for new books to check out. Today’s recommendation of page turners from Tuscola Public Library might be the right book for them.
#NotYourPrincess: Voices of Native American Women aimed at High Schoolers
Zoey and Sassafras: Dragons and Marshmallows. A children’s chapter book.
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors. A children’s picture book
For Adults
Music discussion
Wednesday, july 28th
Share your favorite song lyrics
Read them as poetry
Learn different musical interests.
Cooking with Marla
Thursday, July 29th @6pm
Facebook live
Spicy shrimp tacos and mango salsa
Pick up the recipe at the library
Crafter’s Corner
First and Thursday Mondays @5pm
Join us at the library for learning, fun, and friends, whether you are just beginning or a pro!