Tuscola Public Library offering curbside options

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Devin Black with the Tuscola Public Library is back with what’s happening at the library.

Library Curbside Reopening

Starting June 1, the library will again offer curbside service to our patrons-though, for the time being, the building will remain closed to the public. Borrowed items may still be dropped off at the book drop. We will continue to expand library services such as virtual StoryTime and other programming online. Our Summer Read program will still be run for 5 weeks through the summer, with the log sheets available starting June 1 through curbside pickup. Call the library with your (and children’s) name and number to sign up and receive a log. This log may be completed any time from June 1 to July 31 (more details to follow). The instructions for curbside service (Curbside Pickup 10am-5pm Monday-Friday):

Patrons will call the library or place requests online (tusp.illshareit.com). Please note that delivery from other SHARE libraries (interlibrary loan) is still suspended, so patrons are limited to items present at the library.

Patrons will wait for notification that items are ready for pickup(phone/text/email).

Patrons will call either when they arrive at the library or immediately before they leave to come to the library with their barcode from their library card. They will inform staff of the make/model of vehicle.

Staff will inform patrons to keep their windows rolled up and to remain in their vehicle until staff has placed the requested items on the designated pickup bench and returned inside in order to minimize exposure.

If patrons are on foot or on a bicycle or motorcycle, staff will walk their items halfway down the sidewalk and leave them where the patron can see them. Patrons will wait for staff to go back into the building, then approach to gather their items.

If there is inclement weather (storms, heavy rain), we will suspend curbside service for that period of time or day, as needed.

Staff will disinfect all incoming items to the best of their ability.



