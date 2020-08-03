Tuscola Public Library goes all out on “Hamilton”

The Broadway smash “Hamilton” has debuted on Disney+ and interest in everything Alexander Hamilton related has spiked along with it…including books at the Tuscola Public Library. There you’ll find the biography of Hamilton that inspired the play, a book about “Hamilton” that has lyrics and notes, and a children’s book about Alexander Hamilton’s life.

Due to coronavirus, all library events are virtual at this point; however, the Tuscola Public Library now has access to Hoopla, a platform that you can use your library card to stream movies, tv, and music.

For more information, visit the Tuscola Public Libary website or visit them on Facebook.