Tuscola Public Library features works on Marquis de Lafayette

Today, the Tuscola Public Library featured books about Marquis de Lafayette, including:

  • Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution
  • Why Not, Lafayette
  • Hazardous Tales: Lafayette!

In addition, the library has numerous events this month, like:

  • Storytime with Miss Marta – every Tuesday at 10am
  • Chess Club – September 13 at 4pm
  • Exploring Cinema – “The Mirror” – September 15 at 6pm
  • Cooking with Marla – Chicken Tikka Masala – September 16 at 6pm
  • Book Discussion – “The Big Sky” – September 29 at 6pm

For more details, visit the Tuscola Public Library’s website or Facebook page.

