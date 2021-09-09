Tuscola Public Library features works on Marquis de Lafayette

Today, the Tuscola Public Library featured books about Marquis de Lafayette, including:
- Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution
- Why Not, Lafayette
- Hazardous Tales: Lafayette!
In addition, the library has numerous events this month, like:
- Storytime with Miss Marta – every Tuesday at 10am
- Chess Club – September 13 at 4pm
- Exploring Cinema – “The Mirror” – September 15 at 6pm
- Cooking with Marla – Chicken Tikka Masala – September 16 at 6pm
- Book Discussion – “The Big Sky” – September 29 at 6pm
For more details, visit the Tuscola Public Library’s website or Facebook page.