Reggan Smith, Miss Tuscola, shares what Tuscola has planned to help you get in the holiday spirit.

New this year- Trackless Train rides downtown. Free to attend. Family Friendly event. Pick up at gazebo downtown- 201 N. Main St.

carrollers, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, and stroll downtown businesses open late as well as vendors at the Community Building.

Promotional shopping totes will be given to shoppers with purchase at participating downtown stores.

Saturday-

32 Annual Santa Chase 5K Run/ Walk at 8am

Vendor fair continues till 2pm

Shop local small businesses. Many handmade vendors including home decor, jewelry, cookies, and more!

Woman’s house walk is a long time Christmastown tradition. Tour 5 homes in Tuscola transformed for the Christmas season! Tickets can be purchased at the Smith House.

An afternoon on ice returns to Tuscola for a free ice skating event for kids! All proceeds from concession stand go to American Cancer Society.

