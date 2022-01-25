Tuscan Tortellini Soup for National Soup Month

January is National soup month! Few things are better than homemade soup on a cold winter day- and Emily Dupuis with Harvest Market has a super quick version that you can make in less than 30 minutes- fresh, quick and oh-so-comforting. Plus, she shares a few tips on amping up the flavor with minimal effort and time.

Tuscan Tortellini Soup

Serves 2 (double ingredients for 4, triple for 6!)

  • fresh 5 cheese tortellini, about 5 oz
  • 1 small onion or ½ a large
  • 1-2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¾ tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 large carrot
  • ½ a zucchini
  • about 1/3 of a large eggplant
  • 1 handful of fresh green beans
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp better than bouillon veggie paste
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 can diced tomatoes, not drained
  • parmesan cheese, parsley, and fresh lemon for topping
  • Preheat a soup pot over medium. Dice up the onion and carrot. Add the olive oil to the
    preheated pot along with the carrot and onion- let sauté while you dice up the zucchini and
    eggplant. Add those to the pot to sauté, giving the veggies a good stir. Season with the salt,
    pepper and Italian seasoning. Trim the ends of the green beans, cut into 1 inch pieces and
    toss into the pot. Mince the garlic and add to the pot. After adding the garlic, cook for about
    1 minute. Turn up the heat slightly and add in the broth paste, red wine vinegar and tomato
    paste all at once- it should sizzle a bit when it hits the pot! Give a good stir, melting the paste
    into the veggies- cook down about 30-45 seconds. Add in the can of diced tomatoes with
    juice next. Add in 2 cups of water and stir well. Bring to a rolling bubble then reduce to a
    simmer and let simmer for at least 10 minutes up to 30 minutes (can also be transferred to
    a crock pot on low). About 7 minutes before serving, bring up to a little bubble and add the
    tortellini and cool 5-6 minutes. Once pasta is done, remove from heat, let soup cool slightly
    before serving. Enjoy!

