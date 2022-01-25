Tuscan Tortellini Soup for National Soup Month

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
January is National soup month! Few things are better than homemade soup on a cold winter day- and Emily Dupuis with Harvest Market has a super quick version that you can make in less than 30 minutes- fresh, quick and oh-so-comforting. Plus, she shares a few tips on amping up the flavor with minimal effort and time.
Tuscan Tortellini Soup
Serves 2 (double ingredients for 4, triple for 6!)
- fresh 5 cheese tortellini, about 5 oz
- 1 small onion or ½ a large
- 1-2 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¾ tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 large carrot
- ½ a zucchini
- about 1/3 of a large eggplant
- 1 handful of fresh green beans
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp better than bouillon veggie paste
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 can diced tomatoes, not drained
- parmesan cheese, parsley, and fresh lemon for topping
- Preheat a soup pot over medium. Dice up the onion and carrot. Add the olive oil to the
preheated pot along with the carrot and onion- let sauté while you dice up the zucchini and
eggplant. Add those to the pot to sauté, giving the veggies a good stir. Season with the salt,
pepper and Italian seasoning. Trim the ends of the green beans, cut into 1 inch pieces and
toss into the pot. Mince the garlic and add to the pot. After adding the garlic, cook for about
1 minute. Turn up the heat slightly and add in the broth paste, red wine vinegar and tomato
paste all at once- it should sizzle a bit when it hits the pot! Give a good stir, melting the paste
into the veggies- cook down about 30-45 seconds. Add in the can of diced tomatoes with
juice next. Add in 2 cups of water and stir well. Bring to a rolling bubble then reduce to a
simmer and let simmer for at least 10 minutes up to 30 minutes (can also be transferred to
a crock pot on low). About 7 minutes before serving, bring up to a little bubble and add the
tortellini and cool 5-6 minutes. Once pasta is done, remove from heat, let soup cool slightly
before serving. Enjoy!