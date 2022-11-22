When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing I like better than a hot bowl of delicious soup. And, I love using variety to give my soup delicious flavor. But sometimes soup can be a hassle to make if I’m short on time. That’s where the my slow cooker comes in. I can dump all the ingredients I want into it, let it cook low and slow for hours and come home to a delicious meal that everyone will enjoy.

This recipe was shared to me by Mama Dickey. She was struggling on what to do with leftover Turkey from Thanksgiving one year, and she whipped this out for dinner one night. Mama Dickey’s Turkey Tortellini with Greens is a healthy and hearty meal the whole family will love! This recipe is crafted to fit in a 6 quart crock-pot, so adjust to your needs based on your side.

Mama Dickey’s Turkey Tortellini with Greens Soup

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet onion, diced

1 cup – celery, diced (about 4 stalks)

1 cup – carrots, diced (about 1/2 lb)

2 tsp – minced garlic

6-8 cups stock or broth*

3 cups – shredded and cooked Turkey

10-15 oz. – refrigerated cheese tortellini

5 oz – fresh Spinach

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Grated Parmesan Cheese



Directions:

1. In a slow cooker, combine your veggies, garlic and cooked shredded Turkey.

2. Pour your broth or stock into the slow cooker. Make sure you’ve got it up to but no more than 3/4ths full. Season with Salt and Pepper.

3. Cook low and slow for 5-7 hours.

4. Transfer your cooked turkey to a plate and shred with two forks. Return to slow cooker.

5. 15 minutes before mealtime, Add in your tortellini and spinach, mixing into the soup. Cook low and slow for 15 minutes until the tortellini is cooked.

6. Serve garnished with salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Tips and Tricks:

1. This meal works perfectly after Thanksgiving, but you can make it any time of the year. If you’re looking for Turkey, you can usually find a 3-5lb turkey breast that you can roast in a bag in your oven. Follow the directions for it. Once it’s cooked, you can freeze your extra Turkey for the next batch you want to make.

2. Sometimes it’s hard to find Turkey broth year-round. If you can’t find it, don’t worry, it tastes just as great with a 50-50 mixture of Chicken Stock and Veggie Stock. Go for the no salt added version to keep your salt levels down. Remember, you can always add salt, but you can’t take it away.

3. Refrigerated tortellini and other pastas have become my guilty pleasure. Sometimes you can find it with the fine cheeses or near the deli section of your local grocer. Some places also have stuffed tortellini that isn’t refrigerated. That is okay, too. Go for the cheese stuffed, but you can always choose a different variety to add some flavor.

4. I have actually made this and frozen it. Follow your steps all the way up to step 4, let your soup cool and then freeze it in bags or a container. It’s great because the next time I want it, or if I have unexpected company, I can quickly pull it out and cook it in an hour or less.

I hope you’ll get as much satisfaction as my family has with this recipe. The incredible flavors come together for a filling alternative to a classic chicken noodle soup.



