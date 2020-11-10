Turkey tales at Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Here’s what’s new at the Champaign Public Library:

On Thursday, November 19 at 6 PM, join our Children’s staff for Telling Turkey Tales, an hourlong performance featuring favorite Thanksgiving stories. If that’s not enough, from November 23-25, you can call our Children’s department’s Turkey Tales hotline at 217-403-2030 and a children’s librarian will read you a turkey or Thanksgiving story by a favorite children’s author!

Our FriendShop bookstore has reopened for business! Stop by and get some of your holiday shopping done early. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays 12 PM-2 PM. Bonus: this week is half-price week, so members of the Library Friends will receive half off their purchase. You can join at checkout—it’s $10 for a one-year membership.

We have numerous online programs for all ages every week, ranging from business, career, and technology webinars to online story times for little ones. To see what’s coming up, or to watch some of our past programs, visit champaign.org/live.

Books reviewed today:

Ties that Tether by Jane Igharo

Cobble Hill by Cecily von Ziegesar

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown