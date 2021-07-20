Turkey Taco Stuffed Bell Peppers with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Using fresh seasonal produce from the local farmer’s markets, guest chef Colleen Hatton, shares a mash up as she prepares Turkey Taco Stuffed Bell Peppers.

Turkey Taco Stuffed Bell Peppers

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey

1 small onion diced

4 cloves of garlic minced

2 cups salsa,, divided

2 tablespoons chili powder, cumin, paprika

1 tablespoon of cayenne

3/4 cup water

2 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese divided

3 bell peppers any color

1 cup cooked rice

1 can black beans drained and rinsed

1/2 cup diced summer squash

1/2 cup diced zucchini

1 cup chicken broth or water

1 thinly sliced green onions or minced parsley for garnish

sour cream for serving

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook onions, squash and zucchini until soft; 3-4 minutes. Add ground turkey and garlic and cook until meat is no longer pink; about 5 minutes. Drain any liquid and return meat mixture to the pan.

Stir in 1 cup of salsa, taco seasoning and water. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 10-15 minutes or until sauce is thickened and reduced. Stir in rice, black beans and corn. Stir in half of the cheeses until melted.

Meanwhile, prepare the bell peppers. Slice the pepper in half lengthwise, or cut off the tops of the peppers, depending on whether you want them to lay flat or stand up. Remove and discard seeds and membranes; rinse peppers. Arrange in a baking dish and season with salt and pepper.

Stuff peppers with the meat mixture. Top each pepper with a spoonful of salsa and remaining cheese.

Carefully pour 1 cup of chicken broth or water around the peppers.

Cover with nonstick foil and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly and peppers are tender.

Garnish with fresh minced parsley or sliced green onions and serve immediately with a dollop of sour cream if desired.