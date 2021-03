St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle takes on a new challenge at Saltfork Paintball. The St. Joseph attraction will host their spring kick off event April 3.

Players of all skill levels are welcome! The games start at 11am. Click HERE to preregister.

SaltFork Paintball:

(217) 778-7743

2150 County Road 1600 N Saint Joseph, IL 61873