Trunk or Treat set for downtown Mattoon

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Trunk or Treat Friday October 29th from 5 pm to 8 pm on Broadway Avenue in Downtown Mattoon. From 14th Street to the Train Depot.









3,000 people expected downtown. Fun games, music, food and drink will be available. This is a safe and secure place for kids to trick or treat.

Please see the 2021 Celebrate Downtown Trunk or Treat Festival Facebook page to sign up your trunk or for all the details.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce

1518 Broadway Avenue

Mattoon, IL 61938