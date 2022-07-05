Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s not summer until you fire up the backyard grill. Anita Dukeman is back with a tasty chicken recipe perfect for grilling season.

But how did America fall in love with backyard BBQs?

Henry Ford in the early 1920s began marketing the first metal-box (brazier) grill and sold them through his car dealerships.

Edward Kingsford—Ford’s “cousin-in-law” helped Henry Ford mass produce charcoal briquettes.

Who perfected the charcoal grill? George Stephen, a suburban Chicago metal worker, who invented the first Weber grill.

Tropical Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

8 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1 large pineapple, cut into chunks

1 large red onion, cut into chunks

1 pint large white button mushrooms, sliced in half

Marinade:

1 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes

2 Tablespoons minced fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

juice of one small lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions can be found on Anita’s website HERE.

Connect with Anita on Facebook HERE.