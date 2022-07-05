Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s not summer until you fire up the backyard grill. Anita Dukeman is back with a tasty chicken recipe perfect for grilling season.
But how did America fall in love with backyard BBQs?
Henry Ford in the early 1920s began marketing the first metal-box (brazier) grill and sold them through his car dealerships.
Edward Kingsford—Ford’s “cousin-in-law” helped Henry Ford mass produce charcoal briquettes.
Who perfected the charcoal grill? George Stephen, a suburban Chicago metal worker, who invented the first Weber grill.
Tropical Grilled Chicken
Ingredients:
8 boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs
1 large pineapple, cut into chunks
1 large red onion, cut into chunks
1 pint large white button mushrooms, sliced in half
Marinade:
1 cup pineapple juice
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 Tablespoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes
2 Tablespoons minced fresh ginger
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
juice of one small lemon
1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions can be found on Anita’s website HERE.
Connect with Anita on Facebook HERE.