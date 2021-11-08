Tricoci University to offer free haircuts to Veterans not just on Veterans Day but year round

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Attending Tricoci University beauty school can lead to a wide range of career paths. Whether you’re attending a Cosmetology program, Esthetician program or Barbering program, you can apply your newly learned skills to a variety of career paths. The educators and staff at Tricoci University are dedicated to helping connect students every step of the way with outstanding post-graduation opportunities.

Experts in cosmetology, barber, esthetics and nail technology.

Tricoci University offers free haircuts to Veterans year round.

Another note– Tricoci University and the beauty industry will provide you a great return on your investment, but we understand that the investment can be tough to manage given all your other expenses. Working with our Financial Aid professionals, we can make the payment process as easy as possible, and help you qualify for as much financial assistance as possible.

Tricoci University

Business/Organization Phone

815-354-6090

Business/Organization Address

202 E University Ave, Urbana, IL 61801