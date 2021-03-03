Tricoci University offers beauty services to veterans, teachers, frontline workers

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA).

We all could use some pampering in these uncertain times, especially those working on the front lines.

Illinois’ Tricoci University of Beauty Culture – is offering discounted hair and other salon services to local teachers and frontline workers as well as free haircuts to veterans and active military personnel.

The program is called Tricoci Loves Community – and benefits the school’s students, who get to serve others while sharpening their skills under the supervision of a licensed teacher.

East Central Illinois is home to two Tricoci campuses in Urbana and Normal. Connect with them below to make an appointment:

Tricoci University Urbana

Tricoci University Normal