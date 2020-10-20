Tricks and treats at Giggles

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Chrissy Spurlock, Owner of Giggles, shows us around the shop and talks Halloween fun!

Giggles is a wacky and fun gift shop & bakery, located on Merchant Street in historic downtown Decatur. Giggles has a little something for everyone! What makes Giggles stand out from the rest, is our ability to personalize just about everything!

Annual Lighted Trick or Treat Pumpkins are underway! We own that patent and the only place you can have a SAFE Halloween! 

We’re known for our Make & Take craft days for kids. It makes for the perfect outing for kids. There’s one a month.

Witches Night Out Annual Event coming up! 

112 N Merchant St,  Decatur, IL 62523

