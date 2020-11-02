Trent Meacham to host “Beginner Ballers” clinic

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Former Illini basketball player, Trent Meacham, is joined by his twin boys, Andrew & Malachi, to share details on his upcoming “Beginner Ballers” clinic at the Savoy Rec Center.



I run basketball camps and training sessions. I provide opportunities for the youth in this community to receive high-level, intense, and fun basketball workouts.

Coming up, I’ll be doing my first one for young kids, 4-5 year olds. It’ll be a fun introduction to basketball for the kids.

I always emphasize character development in my basketball camps. Athletics provide so many incredible opportunities to grow ones character, so we will talk about that in every session.

My “Beginner Ballers” clinic for 4-5 year-olds will be Saturdays from 9:30-10:20am beginning Nov. 7th and going through Dec. 12th, every week except after Thanksgiving.

Trent Meacham Coaching

402 W Graham Dr.

Savoy, IL 61874