Trent Meacham Basketball Camp

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

An Illini basketball player who was a fan favorite is now back in the community looking to give back and encourage the next generation of Illini stars.

Here’s more from Trent:

I was born and raised in this community. I developed as a basketball player in this community and attended all the local basketball camps at high schools and at the U of I growing up. I went on to play for the Illini and then had a 9 year pro career in Europe…Now, I’m back living in the area and enjoy helping young kids grow in their endeavors — while more importantly, helping them draw out meaning, purpose and greater life lessons through the game of basketball.

What people should know?

I have experience at every level (youth, collegiate, and professional) and desire to help young kids develop.

At camps such as this, my message is always for them to do 3 things:











Challenge themselves and work hard Make mistakes: if they’re not making mistakes then they’re not getting better Have fun: it’s a game and they should enjoy it.

I don’t look at anyone as a competitor. I’m trying to help kids grow and develop skills and confidence. Anyone else doing the same is an ally, and I encourage them to continue doing so.

Trent Meacham Basketball

(Address of Camp):

Savoy Rec Center

402 Graham Dr.

Savoy, IL 61874