Trending winter hairstyles by Tricoci University

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tricoci University joins us with a look at trending winter hairstyles.















Cosmetology, esthetics and barbering are the subjects of study at Tricoci University. Tricoci University prioritizes the availability of options for each student’s situation. Whether you’re just out of high school and barely on your feet or you’ve been working a job you don’t love for years, Tricoci University wants to offer you a pathway to cosmetology.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture believes success for our students and associates results from our people-centered culture. We are passionately committed to preparing students to become licensed professionals within the beauty industry.

The Company’s culture has been formed principally by Mario Tricoci’s high degree of professionalism, taste, aesthetic refinement and work ethic. As with his salon business, the resulting culture of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is hard-working, professional, creative and loyal. This culture, along with the Company’s superior programming and facilities, has elevated the industry’s standards for the teaching of cosmetology school students and for the operating of a beauty school clinic.

The Company’s culture has been formed principally by Mario Tricoci’s high degree of professionalism, taste, aesthetic refinement and work ethic. As with his salon business, the resulting culture of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is hard-working, professional, creative and loyal. This culture, along with the Company’s superior programming and facilities, has elevated the industry’s standards for the teaching of cosmetology school students and for the operating of a beauty school clinic.

Tricoci Loves Community, the newest Tricoci endeavor, is the latest in the university’s attempts to help students give back to the community.

Tricoci Loves Community is a movement that recognizes the contributions of military members, teachers and frontline workers to the communities at large. Through Tricoci Loves Community, these individuals can receive beauty services at discounted rates, showcasing how Tricoci University is reaching out to the community around them.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Business/Organization Phone

(217) 344-7550

Business/Organization Address

202 E University Ave, Urbana, IL 61801