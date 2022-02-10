Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)



Fun, feminine, creative, nostalgic, happy, retro, humorous gifts… that’s what’s you’ll find at Yellow & Co. in Mahomet.

We’re checking ‘trending’ items from the shop:

Nod Pod weighted blanket for your eyes (headaches and meditation)

Essential Oil Inhalers we are carrying a new company (made in the USA, woman owned) that makes fun inhalers that actually do work.

Muddy Bites (the hottest snack on Tik Tok! Made in Iowa)

Infusion Bottles by Camp Craft Cocktails (made in Florida)

Soy Lotion Candle

and Flying Wish Paper

We have a new web address it is www.shopyellowandcompany.com

Upcoming Events:

Comedy Night This Saturday night (almost sold out!)

Compassionate Crumbs Pop Up Shop Saturday Day

Leopard Hat Gnome Sip and Paint Friday Night

We are planning our Epic 4th Anniversary Parking Lot Party for May