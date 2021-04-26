Tree Bar re-opening at Big Thorn Farm & Brewery

Georgetown, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s finally back… the return of warm weather means Big Thorn Farm & Brewery’s famous Tree Bar is opening for the season on April 29.

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with the farm’s co-owner, Anna Schweig, about what visitors can expect from the brewery this spring.

Mother’s Day Brunch

French toast, tacos, beermosas…. need I say more? It’s everything Mom needs to unwind. Bring her to the farm Sunday, May 9 between 10:30 am to 8:00 pm. The Tree Bar will be open and The Greenhouse Bar will be open for seating in case of rain. No reservation required.

Try a Tenderloin Melt

It’s a sandwich worth traveling for. Head to the the farm’s food truck for a marinated pork tenderloin melt covered in white cheddar cheese and Anna’s signature apple ginger chutney. Served with kettle chips and house-made French onion dip. It rocks.

To view Big Thorn’s hours and location, visit their website HERE.