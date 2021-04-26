Tree Bar re-opening at Big Thorn Farm & Brewery

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Georgetown, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s finally back… the return of warm weather means Big Thorn Farm & Brewery’s famous Tree Bar is opening for the season on April 29.

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with the farm’s co-owner, Anna Schweig, about what visitors can expect from the brewery this spring.

Mother’s Day Brunch

French toast, tacos, beermosas…. need I say more? It’s everything Mom needs to unwind. Bring her to the farm Sunday, May 9 between 10:30 am to 8:00 pm.  The Tree Bar will be open and The Greenhouse Bar will be open for seating in case of rain. No reservation required.

Try a Tenderloin Melt

It’s a sandwich worth traveling for. Head to the the farm’s food truck for a marinated pork tenderloin melt covered in white cheddar cheese and Anna’s signature apple ginger chutney. Served with kettle chips and house-made French onion dip. It rocks.

To view Big Thorn’s hours and location, visit their website HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story