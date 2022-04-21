Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Dritan Dragu with Gibson Area Hospital joins us with details on varicose veins and leg swelling.

As a doctor of vascular and interventional radiology, I provide a wide variety of minimally invasive procedures (surgeries without the cutting).

We treat spider veins and varicose veins with minimal discomfort, under image guidance, with newest technology, for both medical and cosmetic reasons.







We have great staff who treat patients like family, state-of-the-art imaging and technology, and provide personalized care

Gibson Area Hospital

1120 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, IL 60936