Central Illinois (WCIA)

Don’t let the shifting seasons take away your family fun, get out of town to Wisconsin where fun awaits your year-round. Senior Communications Specialist at Travel Wisconsin, Logan Wroge, joins us with some fun adventures that Wisconsin has to offer you and your family.

Logan brings awareness on traveling to the state of Wisconsin during late fall and the upcoming holiday season by highlighting top picks and places to go throughout Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s is on a mission to market the state as the Midwest’s premier travel destination for fun.



Website

http://www.travelwisconsin.com



Social Media Links

http://www.instagram.com/travelwisconsin;

http://www.facebook.com/travelwisconsin/;

https://twitter.com/TravelWI

