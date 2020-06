Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Brad Martin with Anywhere Anytime Journeys, is back with how Covid-19 has had an effect on the travel industry.

Thanks to COVID-19, there are new standards with airlines, hotels, cruise lines. Cleanliness will also be of the utmost importance and refunds and credits will be offered, some as late as 48 hours notice.

Traveling post Covid-19, keep it close to home by taking a road trip or renting an RV.

