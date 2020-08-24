Travel to Las Vegas for an amazing culinary experience

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Anywhere Anytime Journeys, Brad Martin, as well as Joel Peterson with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority share why now is the time to book that trip to Vegas.

Las Vegas Dining Destination

• Travel advisor helps maximize your vacation experiencing with their expertise and insider tips regarding dining options, hotel choices or other activities to do

• Travel advisors will be able to provide the resource you need to feel confident about the picks you make to experience on your Las Vegas trip

• Las Vegas has evolved as a culinary destination that visitors have endless options to choose from.

• From international dining cuisine to turning to the locals to find the best hidden treasures to get a bite to eat after-hours, everywhere you look, there is a different type of restaurant serving up delicious varieties of food.

• Just about every major celebrity chef has one or several restaurants now in Las Vegas treating diners to such quality service and gourmet fare that the patrons may feel like they are the celebrities.

• Hundreds of restaurant options await you in Las Vegas like nowhere else in the world.

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours

• Lip Smacking Foodie Tours offers a range of guided tours of top restaurants and bars in Las Vegas, including tours that cover the Las Vegas Strip, downtown Las Vegas, brunch, steakhouses and more

• Tours tend to take 2.5 – 3.5 hours, and includes stops at approx. 4 restaurants/bars

• Custom experiences can be created for teams and groups of up to 250 people

• When booking your tour, there will be an option for a beverage package that includes a pre-selected signature cocktail at various stops

• All tours, including private and custom tours, can be booked through the website LipSmackingFoodieTours.com

• Finger Licking Foodie Tours was also recently launched, offering a variety of self-guided restaurant tours in various Las Vegas neighborhoods

• Most tours are about 2.5 hours and feature 3 to 4 restaurant stops

• More information is available at FingerLickingFoodieTours.com









Unique dining spots – special occasions for couples

• With a spectacular view of the Las Vegas Strip and overlooking the Bellagio Fountains, the Eiffel Tower Restaurant combines updated classic French cuisine and impeccable service in an elegant dining room perfect for any occasion

• The Mayfair Supper Club or LAGO by Julian Serrano are just a couple of the restaurants at Bellagio overlooking Lake Bellagio and featuring sweeping views of the nightly fountain shows, ideal for a special occasion

• At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas guests will find a variety of cuisines and styles that all offer something for any special occasion with Rose. Rabbit. Lie., a modern supper club; award-winning Spanish restaurant Jaleo; Italian fare at Scarpetta; or a modern twist on the traditional steakhouse at STK

• Wynn Las Vegas offers a great selection of restaurants to celebrate a special occasion, from a Las Vegas outpost of the iconic Cipriani to amazing views and waterside seating at Lakeside (Hawaiian seafood), Mizumi (Japanese) or SW Steakhouse













Unique to Vegas restaurant options

• Located in the SkyPod at The STRAT on the 106th level, Top of the World restaurant features a dining room that revolves 360 degrees every 80 minutes while showcasing spectacular views of the Las Vegas valley and an award-winning menu of steaks and seafood

• Inspired by the global hit reality television show of the same name starring world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay, during a meal at Hell’s Kitchen guests will feel like they’re on the studio set

• For vintage Vegas charm check out Golden Steer Steakhouse just off the Las Vegas Strip, which was founded in 1958 and has counted the Rat Pack, Natalie Wood, Nat “King” Cole, Joe DiMaggio, Elvis Presley, and more among its regular customers through the years

• The Venetian’s Cocktail Collective offers a trio of unique destinations – Electra Cocktail Club, Rosina Cocktail Lounge, and The Dorsey Cocktail Bar — where the cocktails and the atmosphere conquer all









All ages/multigenerational

• Famous for its over-the-top CrazyShake® milkshakes, craft burgers and more, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer offers something for all ages

• Located adjacent to MGM Grand, Topgolf features two floors that are open to all ages for golfing fun and a fresh twist on American classics

• Sugar Factory at Fashion Show mall’s American Brasserie offers favorites including pizza and burgers, along with The Chocolate Lounge on the upper level with wraparound views of the Las Vegas strip, a sculpture garden replete with decorative mazes and LED displays and an ample collection of sweets and gifts

• Hailing from Michigan, American Coney Island has a location at the D Las Vegas serving up Dearborn sausage hotdogs smothered in the Keros family secret special recipe chili sauce