Transitions Hospice celebrates National Hot Dog day, serves community

Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

July 22nd is National Hot Dog Day and of the many ways to celebrate, few things beat feeding hungry residents and staff at local senior living centers.

That’s how Transitions Hospice recently reached their community.

Transitions served up hot dogs– provided by Just Hamburgers— to many smiling faces at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living. Regional Hospice Coordinator, Jessica Lyles, says it’s just one way of making sure people in the community know they’re there to help when the time comes.

“We encourage people to ask questions and call us anytime if you or a loved one is in need of symptom management or end of life services,” says Lyles.

Transitions specializes in hospice and palliative care and is committed to providing the best healthcare services in homes, assisted living centers, skilled care centers, as well as independent living or memory care settings.

The team is located in Central Illinois and available 24/7.

“We help people with symptom management, grief counseling, medication management and end of life care,” says Lyles.

Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance cover services. Plus, Transitions is the only hospice provider that provides a vigil sitting. It is company policy that “no one dies alone” and the team works with patients and their families to ensure that there is someone present at the time of passing.

To get connected with Transitions and learn more about their services, programs and practices, you can visit their website HERE.