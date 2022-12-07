Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s about living.

Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace.

Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.

For us, whether it is end of life, symptom management or primary care – it is always about living. That is why we provide patients with a comprehensive care plan led by a dedicated interdisciplinary team.

The Circle of Friends Adult Day Center is for adults over the age of 18 who need:

Socialization opportunities with peers

Assistance with daily living tasks

Supervision for safety

Medical Monitoring

Therapy services/exercise

Memory Treatment

Circle of Friends Adult Day Center is for caregivers who need: