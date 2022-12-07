Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
It’s about living.
Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace.
Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.
For us, whether it is end of life, symptom management or primary care – it is always about living. That is why we provide patients with a comprehensive care plan led by a dedicated interdisciplinary team.
The Circle of Friends Adult Day Center is for adults over the age of 18 who need:
- Socialization opportunities with peers
- Assistance with daily living tasks
- Supervision for safety
- Medical Monitoring
- Therapy services/exercise
- Memory Treatment
Circle of Friends Adult Day Center is for caregivers who need:
- Personal time for themselves
- Support groups (First and Third Wednesday of the Month from 12-1 pm)
- Personal counseling by a geriatric social worker
- Community geriatric resource referrals
- An alternative to delay institutionalization of a loved one
- Flexible scheduling, creating your own full or 1/2 day schedule
- Affordable care as the cost for families is less when compared to senior residential facilities