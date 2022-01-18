Transform your home or business with Fresh Coat Painters

Fresh Coat Painters in Champaign provides painting services for nearly every imaginable project. They help homeowners and business owners freshen up their place of residence or business…and they can assist with getting property ready to sell.
Professional painting services include:
- Commercial/Residential
- Interior/Exterior
- Cabinets
- Deck staining
- Wallpaper & Popcorn ceiling removal
They also have a 3x3x3 pledge:
- Answer calls within 3 rings
- Provide a personalized proposal within 3 days
- Project started within 3 weeks
Fresh Coat also offers same-as-cash financing, is insured and bonded, and offers a warranty on their completed work.
PROMO:
10% New Client Discount
Fresh Coat Painters of Champaign
262-818-3896
3304 Sharp Dr. Champaign, IL 61822
https://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Champaign